SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of SJW Group worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SJW Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SJW Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.39. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.