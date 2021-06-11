SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $302.80 million and approximately $45.24 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.01 or 0.00828175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045877 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

