SKALE Network Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $259.17 million and approximately $41.63 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00758060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00084432 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

