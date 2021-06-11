SkinCoin (SKIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $21,746.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $134,651.69 and approximately $21,746.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00754273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00084427 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

