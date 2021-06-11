Skycoin Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $27.17 million and $690,266.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056703 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00154594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00189203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.01114893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,059.14 or 0.99886577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

