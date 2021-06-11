Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SKYAU) Trading Down 0.5%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SKYAU)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 174,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 193,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

