SkyHub Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,356.00 (SHB)

SkyHub Coin (CURRENCY:SHB) traded 337.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. SkyHub Coin has a total market cap of $110,153.83 and approximately $8,356.00 worth of SkyHub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkyHub Coin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SkyHub Coin has traded 301.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00219505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00034539 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SkyHub Coin Coin Profile

SHB uses the hashing algorithm. SkyHub Coin’s total supply is 643,413 coins. SkyHub Coin’s official website is skyhubcoin.com . SkyHub Coin’s official Twitter account is @Skyhubcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SkyHub is a blockchain-powered marketplace of services for the online booking industry. SkyHub project’s unique business model is designed to bridge the gap between online travel agency and a traditional travel agency by creating a trusted platform with a bustling ecosystem of active and satisfied users and by providing a convenient online booking capability, as well as a 24/7 support in multiple countries and in multiple languages. SkyHub platform will act as an intermediary and escrow agent by leveraging company owned and operated contact centers located worldwide. Travelers around the world can find and book their perfect trip on the website, mobile, and tablet apps. SkyHub’s payment system is designed to provide easy, instantaneous, secure, payment options. “

SkyHub Coin Coin Trading

