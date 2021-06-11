Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.55.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $169.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $122.83 and a one year high of $204.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

