Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 262,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.83 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

