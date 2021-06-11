SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 3,226,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,023. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

