SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.64

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 2655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $827.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.