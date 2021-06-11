SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in May

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SMTGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

