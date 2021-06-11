Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Capitalization Achieves $57.22 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $57.22 million and $45.43 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.47 or 0.00777435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00085791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

