Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,394 shares of company stock worth $13,617,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

