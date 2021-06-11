Smoothy Trading Up 1.1% This Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $633,485.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00169298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00196405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.72 or 0.01161428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,822.28 or 0.99754480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

