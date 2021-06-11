Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.04

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 5670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $2.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

