Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $62.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,840,229 shares of company stock worth $170,177,772.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

