Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Snap-on worth $33,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 42.4% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $5,294,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 54.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 151.5% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $240.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

