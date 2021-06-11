SnowSwap Market Cap Reaches $2.15 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $168,714.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $6.90 or 0.00019313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00055885 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00149971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00186790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.01112232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,761.74 or 1.00069099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,901 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

