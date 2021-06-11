Sociall (SCL) Market Cap Achieves $277,906.57

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $277,906.57 and approximately $5.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.91 or 0.00753861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00084247 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall is a coin. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

