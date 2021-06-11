SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.58. Approximately 4,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 29,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.51.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.