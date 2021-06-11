SoftBank Group Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for SoftBank Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SFTBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SoftBank Group stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

