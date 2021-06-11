SoftBank Group Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for SoftBank Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SFTBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.