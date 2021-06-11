Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.56. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 113,688 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOHU shares. TheStreet downgraded Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.64 million, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

