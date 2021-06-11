Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the May 13th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOEN stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 328,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. Solar Enertech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Get Solar Enertech alerts:

Solar Enertech Company Profile

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Enertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Enertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.