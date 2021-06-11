Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,038 shares during the period. Sonic Automotive makes up about 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Sonic Automotive worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 98.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 40.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 26.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 34.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. 1,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,176. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.51.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

