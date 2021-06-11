Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the May 13th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKHHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

SKHHY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 33,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,606. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

