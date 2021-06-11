Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Stock Price Up ∞

Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) shares rose ∞ on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 809 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY)

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, and Banking Business. It offers death protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and automobile, medical, overseas travel, and fire insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

