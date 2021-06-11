South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,929 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of South State worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of South State by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of South State by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $54,817,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South State alerts:

SSB opened at $85.45 on Friday. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,012.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,986 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.