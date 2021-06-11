South State CORP. Buys 2,293 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

