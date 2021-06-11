South State CORP. Buys 400 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

South State CORP. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $332.87 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock worth $284,391,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

