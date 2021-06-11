South State CORP. Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

South State CORP. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $215,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $205.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,249. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

