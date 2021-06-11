South State CORP. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

South State CORP. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $400.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

