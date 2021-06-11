South State CORP. Has $1.30 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

South State CORP. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. 62,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,300,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

