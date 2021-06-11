South State CORP. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

South State CORP. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 54,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,666,000 after buying an additional 165,760 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.