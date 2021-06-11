South State CORP. Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

South State CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.53. 7,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,009. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

