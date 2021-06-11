South State CORP. Purchases 621 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 176,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,536. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

