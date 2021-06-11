South State CORP. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.38. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.