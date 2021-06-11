South State CORP. Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

South State CORP. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

