South State CORP. Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

South State CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

NYSE:D opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

