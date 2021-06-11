South State CORP. Sells 1,012 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

South State CORP. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $260.75. 10,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

