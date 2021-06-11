Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $415.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.