Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,193 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Southwest Airlines worth $57,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.69. 28,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

