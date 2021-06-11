S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,617 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.47% of S&P Global worth $402,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.27. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.