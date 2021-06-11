SparksPay Trading 84.2% Lower This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. SparksPay has a market cap of $25,934.86 and approximately $40.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 84.2% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000191 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,077,359 coins and its circulating supply is 9,978,041 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

