Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DALXF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

DALXF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

