SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,745 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $40.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.76.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

