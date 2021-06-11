SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,902 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.15% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $75,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMB. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.87. 375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,781. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94.

