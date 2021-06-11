SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,386 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $19,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,008,000 after buying an additional 2,578,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,098,000 after acquiring an additional 608,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,385,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,043,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after purchasing an additional 253,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS remained flat at $$30.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,589. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

