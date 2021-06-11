SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,545 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $91,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 52,429 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $88.32. 1,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

