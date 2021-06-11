Spiking (SPIKE) Reaches Market Cap of $495,779.51

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 90.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 93.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $495,779.51 and approximately $141.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00021896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.08 or 0.00786280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00086083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00044800 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

